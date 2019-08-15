Yorktown Management & Research Co Lifted Its Redwood Trust (RWT) Holding by $1.28 Million; Permian Investment Partners LP Holding in Aon Plc (AON) Boosted by $2.99 Million as Stock Price Rose

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 306,671 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment in 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Yr Purchase Option for Remainder of Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Redwood Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RWT); 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q Net $47M; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $35 MLN VS $34 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 22/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Redwood Pharma: Redwood Pharma acquires intellectual property rights; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA ACQUIRES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $188.59. About 357,522 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold RWT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 18.83% more from 74.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackstone Group LP holds 1.01 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Raymond James And Assoc invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Kempen Cap Nv owns 1.65% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 1.12 million shares. Parametric Port Lc holds 0% or 348,275 shares. Ameriprise Fin, a Minnesota-based fund reported 687,175 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0% or 689,028 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 4,704 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 0.04% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 33,157 shares. Catalyst Lc stated it has 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 100,280 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 82,266 shares stake.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,000 shares to 6,162 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 36,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,300 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Redwood Trust Announces Dividend Distribution Tax Information For 2018 – PRNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Redwood Trust (RWT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Like Amazon, these stocks have 100% buy ratings from analysts – MarketWatch” with publication date: April 25, 2019.