Yorktown Management & Research Co Boosted Redwood Trust (RWT) Position By $1.28 Million; Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) stake by 11.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 105,000 shares as Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO)’s stock declined 8.46%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 1.04M shares with $15.24M value, up from 939,000 last quarter. Telecom Argentina Sa now has $7.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 195,059 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 33.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Telecom Argentina And Its Debt ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’; 16/03/2018 – ARGENTINA PLANS 4G MOBILE SPECTRUM AUCTION THAT COULD BRING IN $800 MLN IN GOV’T REVENUE; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSTPONES BOND SALE: PRESS DEPARTMENT; 25/04/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA TO SELL UP TO $1B OF BONDS APRIL 26-MAY 3; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSPONE VENTA DE BONOS: OFICINA DE PRENSA; 16/03/2018 – Argentina prepares 4G spectrum auction that could raise $800 mln; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Broadband ARPU Rose 52%, Cable TV ARPU Rose 37%; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA IS SAID TO CONSIDER POSTPONING BOND SALE; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES TELECOM ARGENTINA TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK STABLE

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) stake by 133.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired 80,000 shares as Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)’s stock rose 1.57%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 140,000 shares with $2.26M value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Redwood Trust Inc. now has $1.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 354,422 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has declined 0.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 30/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. To Cut Ribbon on New Orrville, Ohio Property June 1st; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started the early stages of exploration for delivering prescription opioids in oral thin film strips; 02/04/2018 – Purpose Investments Inc. Announces the Amalgamation of Redwood Asset Management Inc. Into Purpose Investments Inc; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment In 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Year Purchase Option For Remainder Of Company; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes; 24/04/2018 – Goodwin Relocates Growing Silicon Valley Office to Downtown Redwood City; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Horizon Pharma Investment Ltd (Prn) stake by 17.32M shares to 6.39M valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo & Co stake by 2,944 shares and now owns 2,875 shares. Tesla Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Play Telecom Argentina – Seeking Alpha” on December 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Telecom Argentina SA announces the payment of cash dividends corresponding to retained earnings as of December 31, 2018 – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Telecom Argentina to benefit from emerging-market upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telecom Argentina boosts operating income amid revenue drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold RWT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 18.83% more from 74.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Country Club Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Moreover, Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 956,726 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 1.88 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 338,703 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 27,465 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 69,713 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.02% or 5,130 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 82,266 shares. 142,703 were reported by Fj Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Voloridge Invest Management Lc, Florida-based fund reported 26,949 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 22,617 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 65,597 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 8,700 shares to 1,400 valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Semgroup Corp. (NYSE:SEMG) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 120,000 shares. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Redwood Trust had 3 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), A Stock That Climbed 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: April 15, 2019.