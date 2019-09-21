Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Its First American Financial Corp. (FAF) Position by $954,000; Merriman Wealth Management Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Trimmed by $1.39 Million

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (FAF) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 11,921 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $640,000, down from 29,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 516,932 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 370 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30M, down from 1,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43M shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BLN – $8 BLN OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.3 per share. FAF’s profit will be $157.12 million for 10.48 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by First American Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.91M for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

