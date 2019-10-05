Yorktown Management & Research Co Trimmed New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Holding by $9.33 Million; Market Value Declined; Mastercard (MA) Holder De Burlo Group Raised Its Holding

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 86,720 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.94 million, up from 82,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 69.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 622,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 278,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 2.64 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.62 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 88,800 shares to 98,500 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 31,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,700 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Co holds 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 750,028 shares. Blue Fin Capital reported 22,933 shares. Jlb And Assocs has 5.3% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.91% or 558,306 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp stated it has 75,000 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 1,027 shares. 843,815 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech. 5,126 are owned by Boys Arnold And. Fmr Lc holds 1.3% or 42.17M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 309,787 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 81,474 were reported by Primecap Mngmt Ca. Btc Capital Management reported 27,986 shares stake. Drexel Morgan holds 0.31% or 1,505 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated reported 4,066 shares stake.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. by 61,000 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chimera Investment Corp. by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Saltzman David had bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $225.44M for 6.83 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco reported 1.54 million shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Stifel Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 460,562 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Ironsides Asset Advsrs Lc holds 0.2% or 38,500 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 887,188 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 1.27 million shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 210 shares. Brookstone Mgmt stated it has 27,145 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank reported 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Us National Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 36,124 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.15% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 1.46M were accumulated by First Trust Lp. Smithfield Trust Com invested in 0.01% or 3,395 shares.