Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Cut Its Redwood Trust (RWT) Position by $1.25 Million; Malaga Cove Capital Has Boosted Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position by $312,256; Share Price Declined

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) by 55.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 643,556 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 09/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 30/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. To Cut Ribbon on New Orrville, Ohio Property June 1st; 02/05/2018 – Skylonda Lodge announces launch of luxury wellness retreats in Redwood Forest; 25/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Competes in the 2018 Indianapolis Handlebar Hot Lap; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN PATENT AND PATENT APPLICATIONS

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 2,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,188 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, up from 3,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 4.12 million shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.14 million for 10.75 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold RWT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 88.15 million shares or 0.01% more from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 9,835 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,600 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 239 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 73,487 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Telemus Ltd holds 43,215 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Tortoise holds 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 200 shares. 57,490 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.05% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Victory Cap holds 472,620 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 4,535 shares stake. Kennedy Cap Mngmt owns 391,470 shares. 3,111 are owned by Next.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chimera Investment Corp. by 75,000 shares to 106,500 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 48,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (NYSE:PKG).