Yorktown Management & Research Co Trimmed Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position; Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Sellers Increased By 5.1% Their Shorts

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,500 shares as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 8,500 shares with $1.00 million value, down from 17,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp. now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.29. About 15.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video)

Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) had an increase of 5.1% in short interest. HCSG’s SI was 14.37 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.1% from 13.67 million shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 13 days are for Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s short sellers to cover HCSG’s short positions. The SI to Healthcare Services Group Inc’s float is 20.03%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 789,094 shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Benchmark maintained the shares of HCSG in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Invesco reported 89,288 shares stake. Van Berkom And Assoc has invested 1.69% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Natixis L P holds 14,946 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc has 59,319 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 557,303 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com holds 203,812 shares. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 0% or 8,669 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 133,348 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 453,713 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has 215,800 shares. 13,765 are held by Old Bancshares In. Torray Limited Liability owns 29,452 shares.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 24.28 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,142 shares. Tiger Global Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 13.29M shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 2.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alta Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,634 were reported by Cim Limited. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc accumulated 381,704 shares. Scge Mngmt Lp owns 889,698 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acg Wealth has 2.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 168,936 shares. Addison stated it has 13,312 shares. Janney Cap Management Lc reported 372,219 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Llc invested in 13,408 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Ltd owns 217,241 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 7,464 shares in its portfolio.

