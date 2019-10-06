Yorktown Management & Research Co Cut New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Holding by $9.33 Million as Market Value Declined; Griffin Asset Management Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Lowered by $440,525

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 69.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 622,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 278,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 2.64 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,213 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 4.42 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.09 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,304 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.15% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 95,391 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability invested in 12,726 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pggm has invested 0.57% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 9,430 are owned by New England & Mgmt Inc. Cls Invs Ltd Com holds 3,093 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.24% or 107,320 shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 5,395 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 8,000 shares stake. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York reported 3.34% stake. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt owns 3,720 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 16,573 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 25,089 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.02% or 2,206 shares.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. by 61,000 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lci Industries by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,680 shares, and has risen its stake in People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 1.41% or 10.15 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17,134 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 14,700 shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 60,200 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 109 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 460,562 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 61,917 shares. Principal Fincl owns 101,813 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Atlantic Union Bank has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 904,210 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fortress Investment Grp Ltd Llc owns 518,545 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management reported 87,988 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt LP owns 99,513 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 0.16% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 1.25 million shares.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $225.44M for 6.83 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. The insider Sloves Andrew bought $29,974.