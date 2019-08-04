Yorktown Management & Research Co Maintains Stake in Starwood Property Trust (STWD); Glendon Capital Management LP Increased Pg&E (PCG) Stake

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 1.57 million shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 25,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc. by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp. (NYSE:SEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Llc stated it has 0.07% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability owns 8,959 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 1,100 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Dana reported 1.41% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc stated it has 13,560 shares. Cls Lc stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Shikiar Asset Mngmt has invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 16,474 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 26,486 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). The Colorado-based Asset has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cibc World Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 15,240 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has 62,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.