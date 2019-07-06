Yorktown Management & Research Co Continues to Hold Position in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT); Fil LTD Has Raised Its Grainger W W (GWW) Holding by $595,378; Valuation Declined

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 1,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $269.53. About 245,726 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin wins nearly $4 billion of U.S. defense contracts -Pentagon; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De reported 62,567 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Co owns 827 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 10,366 shares. Albert D Mason invested 1.09% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Arcadia Management Mi holds 0.04% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc accumulated 318 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadinha Company Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 1,300 shares. Bragg Advsr Inc invested in 0.21% or 5,462 shares. Korea Inv Corp has 18,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 18,026 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 600 shares. 88,628 are owned by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 268 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 704 shares.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 13,050 shares to 382,245 shares, valued at $34.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 202,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp. (NYSE:SEMG) by 25,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co./The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F. The insider GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Co owns 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,455 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,100 are owned by Global Endowment Mngmt L P. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bridgewater Lp invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,873 shares. Hartline Investment invested in 0.46% or 5,909 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,601 shares. Vantage Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 28,982 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.34% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sei Investments has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Blue Fin Capital reported 5,190 shares. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or holds 1,560 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 16,883 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation accumulated 1,561 shares.

