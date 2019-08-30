Yorktown Management & Research Co Boosted Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) Position By $525,000; Fayez Sarofim & Company Upped By $334,152 Its Emersonelectricco. (EMR) Stake

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) stake by 15.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired 35,000 shares as Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 265,000 shares with $4.03 million value, up from 230,000 last quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. now has $435.92 million valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 1,735 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased Emersonelectricco. (EMR) stake by 18.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fayez Sarofim & Company acquired 4,914 shares as Emersonelectricco. (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 31,719 shares with $2.17M value, up from 26,805 last quarter. Emersonelectricco. now has $36.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 65,100 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 25.96% above currents $59.86 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $7900 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $76 target. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased Unionpacificcorp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 32,309 shares to 1.86 million valued at $311.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorganchase&Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 22,675 shares and now owns 4.23M shares. Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fiera Corporation stated it has 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Webster Savings Bank N A invested in 27,216 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 154 shares. Ar Asset has 0.18% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 7,130 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 144,498 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fin. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,400 shares. 3,348 are owned by Endurance Wealth Management. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,366 shares. 619,873 were reported by Prudential Financial. Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 29 shares. 12,600 are held by Fire Group Inc. Haverford Fincl Services has 1.7% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 69,147 shares.

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Aphria Is the Best Cannabis Stock to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “It’s Clear Why Disney World’s “Star Wars” Land Is More Popular Than Disneyland – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Comml Bank Of America De reported 312,188 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 60,604 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 48 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 26,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 34,618 shares. The California-based First Republic Invest has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Int holds 0% or 17,089 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Management LP has 0.04% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). First LP reported 48,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 139,564 are owned by Natl Bank Of Mellon. Strs Ohio owns 7,200 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 721,416 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 268,986 shares. Cambridge Inv reported 10,611 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,035 activity. Shares for $50,039 were bought by Benjamin William Stephen. April Rand Scott bought $149,996 worth of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) on Wednesday, March 13.