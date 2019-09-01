Yorktown Management & Research Co Lowered Holding in Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) by $350,000 as Stock Declined; Etrade Capital Management Boosted Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 56.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 6,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 18,308 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 11,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.72M shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 1.95 million shares traded or 113.55% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,514 shares to 10,787 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6,600 shares to 36,600 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.