Yorktown Management & Research Co Lowered By $780,152 Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding; Epizyme (EPZM) Sentiment Is 2.34

Epizyme Inc (EPZM) investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 82 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 35 sold and trimmed holdings in Epizyme Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 80.53 million shares, up from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Epizyme Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 19 Increased: 50 New Position: 32.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) stake by 33.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc analyzed 3,452 shares as Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)'s stock rose 19.50%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 6,805 shares with $1.54M value, down from 10,257 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc. now has $12.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $209.13. About 593,136 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $981.38 million. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

The stock increased 4.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 573,093 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) has risen 7.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500.

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc holds 10.5% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. for 1.49 million shares. Opaleye Management Inc. owns 1.37 million shares or 5.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Consonance Capital Management Lp has 4.23% invested in the company for 4.76 million shares. The Maryland-based Nea Management Company Llc has invested 3.85% in the stock. Redmile Group Llc, a California-based fund reported 8.73 million shares.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.89M for 90.14 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased Life Storage Inc. stake by 4,200 shares to 10,300 valued at $979,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Two Harbors Investment Corp. stake by 209,000 shares and now owns 239,000 shares. Chimera Investment Corp. was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Paycom Software has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209’s average target is -0.06% below currents $209.13 stock price. Paycom Software had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.