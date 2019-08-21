Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) as Stock Price Declined; Conocophillips (COP) Share Value Declined While Inverness Counsel Has Upped Its Stake

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 137,520 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 433,072 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 23,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 248,052 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56M, up from 224,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 5.16 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.