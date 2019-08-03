Yorktown Management & Research Co Trimmed Stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) as Share Price Rose; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Decreased Its Holding by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.44 million shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 120,403 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 4.76 million shares. Carlson Cap accumulated 2,974 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0.05% stake. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,033 shares. California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Davidson Inv Advsr has invested 2.5% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Opus Cap Grp Inc Ltd Co, Ohio-based fund reported 10,374 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,536 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.57% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oakworth Capital holds 0.05% or 3,312 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Lc owns 3,249 shares. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Com invested in 6,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc. by 29,500 shares to 159,500 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bgc Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 73,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $26.98 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold $3.50M worth of stock or 50,470 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton And Com Ma owns 88,978 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership owns 34,832 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mufg Americas owns 50,184 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,278 shares. Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 4,217 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie has 3.68% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tru Of Virginia Va has 0.22% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 23,755 shares. Fiera Cap owns 5.26 million shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. First Eagle Management Ltd Liability Co reported 12.84M shares stake. Family Capital Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,451 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 650 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 10,580 shares. Bessemer Gru invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,632 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.