Yorktown Management & Research Co Lifted Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position by $399,000; Clearline Capital LP Continues to Hold Stake in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.33M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 550,386 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 4.65 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Net $253.9M; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual and £153m trust part ways over fee dispute; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Net Asset Value(s); 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS; 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE IN JV FOR PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Rev $1.36B; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO AUM $934.2B, EST. $956.46B

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $225,372 activity. The insider Clayman Michael D. bought 4,046 shares worth $50,009. COLELLA SAMUEL D had bought 2,000 shares worth $21,480 on Thursday, August 8. $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was bought by Arkowitz David on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 11,140 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 47,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 135,494 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 682,333 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 51,427 shares. Moreover, Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 17,379 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 175,382 shares. New York-based Bamco Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Citadel Advisors Llc reported 310,910 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 2.79M are held by Blackrock. Schroder Mgmt Group holds 498,408 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 100,000 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares to 10,016 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 19,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,184 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 3,340 shares. Allstate invested in 204,213 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research reported 0.22% stake. Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested in 0.07% or 33,096 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0% stake. 260,769 are owned by Adage Grp Lc. Old State Bank In holds 0.07% or 66,704 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 0.02% or 169,827 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Gradient Invests Lc holds 0% or 1,347 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 684,724 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Fincl Bank holds 24,005 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alyeska LP reported 0.01% stake.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2. The insider Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700.