Yorktown Management & Research Co Holding in Mfa Financial (MFA) Has Trimmed by $2.31 Million as Share Price Declined; Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While Oldfield Partners Llp Decreased by $546,000 Its Holding

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.94 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 8.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (MFA) by 70.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. It closed at $7.6 lastly. It is up 9.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (NYSE:TKC) by 721,794 shares to 5.89 million shares, valued at $32.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Telekom. Ind. Pers. (NYSE:TLK).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.73 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Life Storage Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MFA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.