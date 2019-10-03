Yorktown Management & Research Co Position in People’s United Financial (PBCT) Has Increased by $768,000; Causeway Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) as Market Valuation Declined

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) by 436.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $990,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in People’s United Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 2.04M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $295.8M; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 35,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216.17M, down from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.89. About 355,196 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 8.72 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 113,500 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $37.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 314,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 28,000 shares to 5,300 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).