Yorktown Management & Research Co Holds Holding in Dominion Resources (D); Calamos Advisors Trimmed Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $4.10 Million as Share Value Declined

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 30,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 324,931 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.03 million, down from 355,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.32M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 137.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (Prn) by 535,000 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (Prn) by 12.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.61 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Discovery Cap Management Lc Ct accumulated 5.97% or 423,000 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) invested in 12,459 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com owns 80,021 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,436 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri reported 0.54% stake. Van Strum & Towne has invested 0.56% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Crawford Counsel Incorporated invested in 1,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation owns 197,064 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Capital Innovations Ltd has invested 1.32% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Naples Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 3,734 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 3,874 shares. St Germain D J Company reported 3,280 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Grp holds 1.29% or 32,569 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 36,700 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE:LADR) by 82,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,520 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co./The (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Natl Bank owns 4,686 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Verity Asset Management stated it has 0.78% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.15% or 237,292 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsr Inc Ok holds 0.26% or 32,300 shares. St James Invest Communication holds 644,150 shares or 4.53% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.61 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,927 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). M Secs Inc has 0.43% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 24,277 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 122,030 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 10,392 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny has 26,954 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

