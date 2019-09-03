Yorktown Management & Research Co Decreased Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) Holding by $350,000 as Stock Price Declined; Bp Plc (BP) Market Value Declined While Fifth Third Bancorp Increased Its Position

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 1.95 million shares traded or 113.55% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 7,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 115,494 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 108,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 09/03/2018 – ALVARO GRANADA, BP MEXICO FUEL DIRECTOR, SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 05/04/2018 – BP sees 5-10 pct of global earnings from India; 10/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL – AWARD OF A SIZEABLE CONTRACT BY BP, FOR PROVISION OF EPCI FLOWLINE SUPPLY AND SUBSEA INSTALLATION SERVICES FOR ALLIGIN SUBSEA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 140; 30/03/2018 – Shell sets up JV with Xiamen Xaingyu to distribute fuel; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP SAYS PLANS TO DRILL STATOIL-OPERATED SHENZHOU EXPLORATION WELL IN THE BARENTS SEA WERE MOVED TO 2019 FROM 2018; 29/03/2018 – BP CEO’s Pay Tops Shell’s After Best Exploration Year Since 2004; 13/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 41; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr gas exports from Shah Deniz l fall 6.4 pct yr/yr; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO SAYS $50-$60 OIL IS PRUDENT RANGE TO PLAN COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – Rosneft CEO says U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal could harm 5 pct of global oil production

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 52,659 shares. 64,503 were reported by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com. Group Inc has 50,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication invested in 119,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Mgmt stated it has 7.15M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% or 8,025 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Communications holds 0% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 334,500 shares. Cohen Steers reported 133,856 shares stake. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 93,904 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 285,582 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd stated it has 790,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Salient Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.37M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10,300 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc. by 29,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:SEMG – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does SemGroup Corporation’s (NYSE:SEMG) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SemGroup Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BP a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP’s departure signifies Alaska’s decline as oil player – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.