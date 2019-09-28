Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by $9.33 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Pg&E (Call) (PCG) by $88.00 Million

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36M shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 69.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 622,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 278,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 3.67M shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 13,858 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Management Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 27,849 shares. 200,024 are held by Strs Ohio. 25,000 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Management Commerce Limited. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 2.68M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 801,992 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New Jersey-based Columbus Hill Capital Lp has invested 14.71% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Wellington Gp Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.54 million shares. First Wilshire Mngmt Inc owns 137,659 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Sachem Head Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 3.50 million shares. Silver Point LP holds 13.18 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 205,000 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 55 shares. 683 Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 4.06% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49M for 2.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.38M for 7.22 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions and 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.