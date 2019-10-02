Yorktown Management & Research Co Lowered New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Holding By $9.33 Million; Avanos Medical (AVNS) SI Increased By 5.65%

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) had an increase of 5.65% in short interest. AVNS’s SI was 2.89 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.65% from 2.74 million shares previously. With 307,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)’s short sellers to cover AVNS’s short positions. The SI to Avanos Medical Inc’s float is 6.15%. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 78,389 shares traded. Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has declined 26.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.14% the S&P500.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) stake by 69.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 622,000 shares as New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 278,000 shares with $4.28 million value, down from 900,000 last quarter. New Residential Investment Corp. now has $6.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 2.90M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ)

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The Company’s Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Saltzman David bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.38 million for 6.74 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

