Yorktown Management & Research Co Upped Redwood Trust (RWT) Holding; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $1.95 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 452,994 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 354,422 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has declined 0.74% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA BUYS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 24/04/2018 – Goodwin Relocates Growing Silicon Valley Office to Downtown Redwood City; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 28c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 25,912 shares. 4.49M are owned by Redmile Group Ltd. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 128,418 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,591 shares. 12 West Cap Management Lp has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 14,276 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Liability Com. Fmr Ltd Company owns 6.42 million shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,689 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 19,188 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.33% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 2.43% or 274,229 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Management Lc stated it has 193,461 shares.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atara: Shifting Toward CAR-T – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Melinta Therapeutics and Bio-Path Holdings among healthcare gainers; Adamis Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Automakers, Macau Names And CinemaCon Action – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $1.34 million activity. $57,020 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was sold by Newell Joe on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $39,000 was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC. 12,375 shares were sold by Haqq Christopher, worth $477,922 on Wednesday, February 6.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc. by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co./The (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “REDWOOD TRUST EXERCISES OPTION TO ACQUIRE REMAINING INTEREST IN 5 ARCHES – PRNewswire – PRNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Redwood Trust (RWT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.