Yorktown Management & Research Co Raised Stake in Aircastle LTD (AYR); As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Price Declined, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lifted Position by $1.18 Million

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 189,491 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 78,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.62M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 11.13M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%; 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video); 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva launches 1% sodium hyaluronate in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teva Presents Positive Results Showing Improvement in Disability and Quality of Life from the Phase IIIb FOCUS study of Fremanezumab in Adults with Migraine – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Teva to Present New Data on AJOVY® (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the American Headache Societyâ€™s 61st Annual Scientific Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JMIA, HL, EROS and TEVA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,629 shares to 5,898 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc by 458,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,580 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,500 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,100 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aircastle Limited (AYR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aircastle Provides Update on Aircraft Repossession Efforts in Brazil – PRNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aircastle Limited 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle Announces Retirement of Chief Commercial Officer in 2020 – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 17, 2018.