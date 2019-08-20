Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) by $644,000 as Stock Value Rose; As Pdc Energy (PDCE) Shares Declined, Bank Of Montreal Has Lifted Position by $1.26 Million

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 448.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 31,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 38,413 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 1.17 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 6,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, down from 10,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $167.3. About 291,333 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PDC Energy Issues Statement Regarding Kimmeridge’s Conflicts of Interest – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PDC Energy Files Investor Presentation Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. The insider Lauck Lance sold $22,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fin stated it has 9,350 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 47,523 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 11,148 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 40,619 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,900 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 3,910 shares. American Inc holds 0.01% or 50,068 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 169,594 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 101,500 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 22,919 shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.95 million shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $165.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 35,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,486 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (Prn) by 1.55 million shares to 4.55M shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $58.43M for 17.21 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 9,511 shares stake. 42,392 were reported by State Teachers Retirement System. Bb&T reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 309 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 30 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group accumulated 0% or 4,543 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 5,756 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 19 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 105 shares. 113 were reported by Optimum Investment Advisors. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 6,400 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited reported 23,389 shares. Chem Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 1,568 shares. Fincl Consulate has invested 0.21% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).