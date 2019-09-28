Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Boosted Its Position in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) as Shares Rose; As Oasis Pete New (OAS) Valuation Declined, Bluemountain Capital Management Increased by $703,320 Its Holding

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 8.40 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) by 195.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 21,900 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $945,000, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 646,030 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 330,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 125,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,500 shares, and cut its stake in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $393.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 152,346 shares to 728,186 shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).