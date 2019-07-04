Yorktown Management & Research Co Increases Stake in Starwood Property Trust (STWD); As Antero Resources (AR) Stock Declined, Warburg Pincus Decreased Its Position

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 6.13M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 959,865 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.37 million for 34.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $102,480 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M was made by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. 16.09 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board holds 800,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 3.20 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mountain Lake Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.56% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.41 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 10,764 shares. Harbourvest Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.54% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested in 62,142 shares. Key Gru (Cayman) Ltd reported 7.14% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 53,582 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Freestone Cap owns 17,252 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 539,689 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 421,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,000 shares to 6,162 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp. (NYSE:SEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York reported 800 shares. Moreover, Dana Investment Advsr has 1.41% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.34 million shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 9,819 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.6% or 74,112 shares. 38,215 are owned by Boston Family Office Llc. Dubuque Bank And Tru has invested 0.19% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Prudential reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 59,904 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 18,488 shares or 0% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Inc stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Barnett & Company Incorporated holds 1.26% or 98,714 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Cap Management has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2,015 shares. Northern owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.45M shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs stated it has 713,964 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.18% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).