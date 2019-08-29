Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Cut Its First American Financial Corp. (FAF) Stake by $520,200 as Shares Rose; Aquiline Capital Partners Has Cut Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Position by $1.06 Million

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 281,986 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (FAF) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 29,921 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 40,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 496,354 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 5.38% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.3 per share. FAF’s profit will be $153.74 million for 10.62 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by First American Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.29% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6,600 shares to 36,600 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (NYSE:ACRE).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 9.61 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.