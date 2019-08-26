Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Cut By $1.65 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Applied Materials (AMAT) Sentiment Is 1.1

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 339 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 307 sold and trimmed equity positions in Applied Materials Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 702.46 million shares, down from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Applied Materials Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 11 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 263 Increased: 232 New Position: 107.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 86.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,700 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 1,400 shares with $266,000 value, down from 10,100 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $932.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $206.37. About 13.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI

The stock increased 1.71% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.41M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.96 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 14.51 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Abrams Bison Investments Llc holds 11.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. for 2.51 million shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp owns 5.55 million shares or 4.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. has 4.43% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.42% in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.67 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Nc reported 64,005 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd reported 0.53% stake. Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Company, Vermont-based fund reported 66,132 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has 16,550 shares. Cs Mckee Lp has invested 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rockland Tru reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cognios Cap Limited Liability stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.84 million shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 0.08% or 60,864 shares. Glovista Ltd Liability Co owns 3,347 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nottingham Advsr Incorporated has 3,708 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,773 shares. Verity Verity Ltd reported 52,679 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) stake by 26,600 shares to 81,600 valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (NYSE:ACRE) stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 265,000 shares. Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was raised too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 4.95% above currents $206.37 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, July 19. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 12. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray.