Yorktown Management & Research Co Lifted Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stake by $400,000 as Stock Value Rose; American National Registered Investment Advisor Holding in Boeing Company (BA) Has Cut by $1.56 Million as Stock Declined

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 178,224 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,805 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 9,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $10.47 during the last trading session, reaching $353.62. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 37.94 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 10,200 shares to 29,921 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,100 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

