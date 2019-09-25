York Wtr Co (YORW) Valuation Rose While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Trimmed Its Holding; Ross Stores (ROST) Share Price Rose While Strategy Asset Managers Has Lowered Position by $1.80 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in York Wtr Co (YORW) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 18,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 85,114 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 103,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in York Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $555.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 4,076 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 73.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 18,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 6,468 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $641,000, down from 24,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $108.33. About 198,796 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Ross Stores’s (NASDAQ:ROST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ross Stores (ROST) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here Are 3 Factors Shaping Ross Stores’ (ROST) Upside Story – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Burlington Stores Stock Rockets 17% Higher After Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 3.84M shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 41,751 shares. 4,415 were reported by Ca. Davy Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Pictet Asset Management owns 179,762 shares. Riverpark Advsrs invested 1.54% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 10,733 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Company. Marshfield Associates reported 4.4% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 143,939 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Navellier & Assocs holds 1.42% or 92,860 shares. Sather Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 3.2% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Washington Cap Mngmt holds 3,350 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,590 shares.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88 million for 27.92 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 514,767 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Great Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “York Water Company Reports 2nd Quarter and Six Months Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About frontdoor, inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTDR) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The York Water Company Declares an Increased Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 4.9% Earnings Growth, Did The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 40 buys, and 0 sales for $84,542 activity. 5 The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares with value of $167 were bought by Waters Ernest J. $407 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by Keller Jody L. $591 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by Rasmussen Steven R. $1,008 worth of stock was bought by McGlaughlin Erin C on Thursday, June 20. Hardman Mark J bought $67 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) on Monday, July 15. Shares for $668 were bought by BRACEY VERNON L on Monday, July 15.