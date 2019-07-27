York Wtr Co (YORW) Position Has Increased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc; General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Upped Its Position by $7.25 Million

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in York Wtr Co (YORW) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 19,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,231 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 83,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in York Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 27,614 shares traded or 55.95% up from the average. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW)

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Mills Inc (GIS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Plant-based protein bar, GoodBelly Probiotics among new products from General Mills – Minneapolis – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,451 shares to 138,723 shares, valued at $16.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,988 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Cap Mgmt invested in 0.41% or 12,025 shares. Rnc has 570,845 shares. 27,937 are held by Sei Investments Company. New York-based National Asset Management has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Interstate Bancorporation accumulated 0.01% or 471 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 1,866 shares. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Country Club Tru Na stated it has 4,316 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tortoise Mngmt has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Private Wealth Advisors holds 0.21% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 10,869 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 2.66% stake. Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hilltop reported 0.19% stake. 1,580 are held by Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 62,073 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 230,666 shares to 78,471 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 145,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,353 activity. On Monday, July 15 McGlaughlin Erin C bought $200 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 6 shares. Poff Matthew E also bought $400 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares. 222 shares valued at $7,486 were bought by HINES JEFFREY R on Friday, March 15. $1,051 worth of stock was bought by DOTZEL CYNTHIA on Monday, April 15. Hand Joseph Thomas bought $6,898 worth of stock. Cawley James H had bought 2 shares worth $67 on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold YORW shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Management reported 0.15% stake. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated owns 21,629 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 12,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 0.01% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 43,500 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 30,875 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 81,938 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 27,358 shares. Fmr Llc invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). 41,977 are held by M&T Comml Bank. 103,231 were reported by Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi reported 1,632 shares. 34,499 are held by Water Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.