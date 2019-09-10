York Water Co (YORW) to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019; Third Point Trimmed Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:YORW) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. York Water Co’s current price of $38.01 translates into 0.46% yield. York Water Co’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 33,538 shares traded or 54.45% up from the average. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW)

Third Point Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Third Point Llc holds 1.05 million shares with $184.10M value, down from 1.75 million last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $206.75. About 965,961 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Among 5 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $220.67’s average target is 6.73% above currents $206.75 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $500.94M for 19.73 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Biggest Risk Factor to the Alcohol Industry is CBD – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communication Incorporated holds 0.1% or 4,178 shares in its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 34,972 shares in its portfolio. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.48% or 4,282 shares. 108,453 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd. Duncker Streett & reported 537 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vontobel Asset Management has 418,475 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% or 535,923 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based St Johns Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc owns 3,443 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Com Il has 1,240 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 88,098 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa holds 274,235 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.07% or 117,303 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 6,371 shares. Moreover, Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,186 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 40 buys, and 0 insider sales for $79,749 activity. 222 shares were bought by HINES JEFFREY R, worth $7,486. McGlaughlin Erin C bought 29 shares worth $1,013. Rasmussen Steven R bought $367 worth of stock or 11 shares. On Monday, April 15 Keller Jody L bought $407 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 12 shares. Another trade for 33 shares valued at $1,102 was bought by Snyder Mark S. The insider NEWCOMER ROBERT P bought $1,001. 2 shares were bought by Hardman Mark J, worth $67 on Monday, July 15.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $493.20 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 35.19 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.