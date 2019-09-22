York Water Co (YORW) to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019; Sandy Spring Bancorp Has 1.3 Sentiment

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 69 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 53 sold and reduced stakes in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 23.97 million shares, up from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 42 Increased: 49 New Position: 20.

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:YORW) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. York Water Co’s current price of $41.27 translates into 0.42% yield. York Water Co’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 46,128 shares traded or 85.48% up from the average. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.30 million shares or 11.38% more from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intl Grp reported 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Savings Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 80,467 shares. 1,600 were reported by Sageworth Tru. Cadence Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% or 51,329 shares. Aperio Limited Co accumulated 3,329 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0% or 8,673 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 13,714 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 95,521 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% or 992 shares. Legal General Gru Inc Plc invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Millennium Lc has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Pnc Ser Gp invested in 0% or 22,444 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Trust has 0.05% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Hm Payson And Communications accumulated 410 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $538.26 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 38.21 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Water Utilities – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 37 insider buys, and 0 sales for $70,663 activity. 29 shares were bought by NEWCOMER ROBERT P, worth $983 on Monday, April 15. Rasmussen Steven R also bought $599 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares. $619 worth of stock was bought by BRACEY VERNON L on Monday, April 15. $1,868 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by GANG MICHAEL W. 5 shares were bought by McGlaughlin Erin C, worth $170. 522 The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares with value of $17,420 were bought by HINES JEFFREY R. The insider Snyder Mark S bought $1,081.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for 365,153 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 142,925 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 2.27% invested in the company for 844,793 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc. has invested 1.35% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 384,735 shares.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. C. markets. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SASR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.49 million for 11.09 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 147,267 shares traded or 21.14% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $29,972 activity.