York Water Co (YORW) to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019; Generation Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 17.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 274,278 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 7.94%. The Generation Investment Management Llp holds 1.27 million shares with $305.93M value, down from 1.55 million last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $16.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $207.12. About 269,004 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:YORW) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. York Water Co’s current price of $37.34 translates into 0.46% yield. York Water Co’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 18,095 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating

Generation Investment Management Llp increased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 80,526 shares to 5.78M valued at $612.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 41,996 shares and now owns 4.58 million shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 20.70% above currents $207.12 stock price. Credicorp had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $25000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $335.30 million for 12.21 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 7,735 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 22,625 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc has 18,714 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sageworth Communications holds 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 1,600 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,250 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 117,377 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). 145,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation. Blackrock reported 761,888 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 23,500 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Geode Capital Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 32,375 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Parametric Port Lc invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 273,036 shares.

