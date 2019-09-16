York Water Co (YORW) to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019; Exxon Mobil (XOM) SI Decreased By 5.77%

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) had a decrease of 5.77% in short interest. XOM’s SI was 33.10 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.77% from 35.13 million shares previously. With 10.77M avg volume, 3 days are for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s short sellers to cover XOM’s short positions. The SI to Exxon Mobil Corporation’s float is 0.78%. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:YORW) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. York Water Co’s current price of $39.31 translates into 0.44% yield. York Water Co’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 21,883 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27

Since March 20, 2019, it had 37 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $70,663 activity. Cawley James H had bought 1 shares worth $34. On Thursday, June 20 the insider Rasmussen Steven R bought $591. Snyder Mark S bought $1,102 worth of stock. McGlaughlin Erin C also bought $999 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) on Monday, April 22. On Monday, April 15 Waters Ernest J bought $170 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 5 shares. $6,898 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares were bought by Hand Joseph Thomas. On Monday, July 15 the insider BRACEY VERNON L bought $668.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.30 million shares or 11.38% more from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $512.69 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 36.4 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $82.57’s average target is 13.67% above currents $72.64 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 18. Societe Generale maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, May 16 report.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company has market cap of $307.35 billion. The firm operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical divisions. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. It also makes petroleum products; makes and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold Exxon Mobil Corporation shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.