York Water Co (YORW) to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019; Cedar Fair LP (FUN)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:YORW) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. York Water Co’s current price of $37.34 translates into 0.46% yield. York Water Co’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 18,095 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M

Cedar Fair LP (FUN) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 70 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 63 decreased and sold their equity positions in Cedar Fair LP. The investment managers in our database reported: 27.14 million shares, up from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cedar Fair LP in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 44 Increased: 45 New Position: 25.

Overbrook Management Corp holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. for 347,077 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc owns 44,108 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has 1.7% invested in the company for 60,216 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & Company Inc. has invested 1.5% in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 46,753 shares.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.16 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the firm operated approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 5 hotels. It has a 18.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 40 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $79,749 activity. $170 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares were bought by Waters Ernest J. Shares for $1,831 were bought by GANG MICHAEL W. Another trade for 17 shares valued at $591 was bought by Rasmussen Steven R. Colon Natalee had bought 18 shares worth $585 on Monday, April 15. The insider Hand Joseph Thomas bought $6,898. Snyder Mark S had bought 33 shares worth $1,081. 2 shares were bought by Hardman Mark J, worth $67.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 38,390 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 0.1% or 56,931 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment has 992 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd holds 0% or 26,480 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.02% or 54,312 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Tru Co has 1,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd accumulated 2,516 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,334 shares. Citigroup owns 4,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 117,377 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Co Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi owns 0.02% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 1,632 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). 41,977 are held by M&T Bancshares.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $484.51 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 34.57 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.