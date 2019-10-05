York Capital Management Global Advisors Trimmed Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding; Elk Creek Partners Has Upped Stamps Com (STMP) Stake By $1.92 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 19.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 42,218 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc holds 171,050 shares with $26.32M value, down from 213,268 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $125.45. About 1.80M shares traded or 11.83% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Stamps Com Inc (STMP) stake by 32.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc acquired 42,761 shares as Stamps Com Inc (STMP)'s stock declined 43.62%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 175,580 shares with $7.95M value, up from 132,819 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.20% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 350,335 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $351.90M for 14.45 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity. $60,505 worth of stock was bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19100 highest and $15700 lowest target. $176.33’s average target is 40.56% above currents $125.45 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 15 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19100 target in Friday, September 20 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19000 target in Monday, August 12 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, September 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold STMP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 10.62% more from 14.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) stake by 181,001 shares to 211,529 valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) stake by 5,408 shares and now owns 149,586 shares. Aquantia Corp was reduced too.

