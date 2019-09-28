York Capital Management Global Advisors Trimmed Holding in Nuvasive (NUVA) by $35.65 Million; As Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) Stock Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Increased Stake by $2.99 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 614,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The hedge fund held 269,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78 million, down from 884,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $62.88. About 569,010 shares traded or 31.95% up from the average. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 07/05/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® xlx interbody system | K173892 | 05/04/2018 |; 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA; 16/05/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations; 05/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors ISASS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) by 418.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 56,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 70,005 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 13,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 1.28 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 5,120 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 166,318 shares. 21,245 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 56,944 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 3.29M shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 17,732 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gmt has 901,400 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 95,000 shares. Basswood Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 101,842 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 14 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1.68M shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 5,560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex LP holds 10,820 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 6,043 shares to 3,678 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,344 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold NUVA shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 22.70% less from 64.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0% or 40 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,775 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 65,173 shares. South Dakota Council reported 5,300 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 33,433 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 2,493 shares. Natixis owns 24,369 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 7,387 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). 2,785 were reported by Ls Investment Llc. Hightower Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Boston Advisors Limited Liability holds 26,530 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 4.89M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 46,062 shares.

Analysts await NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. NUVA’s profit will be $28.11 million for 29.11 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by NuVasive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.