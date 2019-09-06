York Capital Management Global Advisors Trimmed Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position as Share Value Rose; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 45,194 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Tagrisso Approval Based On Phase III FLAURA Trial Results; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – 65.08 PCT VOTES CAST AT AGM TO APPROVE ANNUAL REPORT ON REMUNERATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 31 2017; 34.92 PCT VOTES CAST AGAINST THE RESOLUTION; 17/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: SYGMA TRIALS MET PRIMARY EFFICACY OUTCOMES; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN AZ: POSITIVE CHMP FOR TAGRISSO FIRST-LINE NSCLC; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LEVEL OF EXTERNALISATION REVENUE, DIVESTMENT TIMING AND INVESTMENT IN LAUNCHES IMPACTED OVERALL RESULTS; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 99.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 4,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 40 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 4,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $94.81. About 8,980 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 34,200 shares to 148,100 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 64,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 28.22 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Plc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com owns 34 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 242 shares. Farallon Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.99 million shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 10,217 shares. Matarin Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.17% or 23,299 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 11,555 shares or 0.8% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 49,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 268,366 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors holds 29,654 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,053 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp reported 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Captrust Advsrs owns 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 1,096 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,079 shares to 422,395 shares, valued at $77.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 406,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.