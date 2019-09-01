York Capital Management Global Advisors Raised Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $21.54 Million; C V S Del (CVS) Stock Price Declined While Alphamark Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $1.79 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04 million, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 33,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 705,794 shares to 773,295 shares, valued at $59.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 872,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,410 shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.02 million shares. Anderson Hoagland holds 11,808 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,433 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burney Co invested in 64,045 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Vanguard Grp reported 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kings Point Capital accumulated 600 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management reported 132,912 shares. Jump Trading holds 4,098 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 76,631 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 3,238 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc holds 701,186 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Lc owns 10,150 shares. Pictet Asset owns 961,972 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO) by 20,150 shares to 38,765 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN).