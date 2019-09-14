York Capital Management Global Advisors Position In Jd Com (JD) Was Lifted; Spinnaker Trust Trimmed Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $313,120 as Stock Price Declined

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,448 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 20,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 515,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.61 million, up from 593,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 6.83M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 42,218 shares to 171,050 shares, valued at $26.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livent Corp by 614,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 175,992 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bourgeon Cap reported 3.49% stake. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 1,509 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Ins owns 35,753 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 72,006 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Lc owns 4,031 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 829,103 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 70,558 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv invested in 19,035 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Finemark Bank And Tru holds 7,215 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,366 were reported by Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.