York Capital Management Global Advisors Position in F M C (FMC) Has Lowered by $53.64 Million as Market Value Rose; As Kadant (KAI) Stock Value Declined, Pictet Asset Management LTD Raised by $3.77 Million Its Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 53.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 43,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 124,044 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, up from 80,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 43,161 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 28/03/2018 – Kadant at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 10/04/2018 – Kadant Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 836,413 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold KAI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.29 million shares or 1.84% more from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 1,418 shares. Opus Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 10,114 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. First Advsr LP has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Macquarie Ltd holds 0.11% or 730,452 shares in its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland accumulated 8,920 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 4,489 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 3,519 shares. Covington Cap accumulated 125 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 20,200 shares or 0% of the stock. 637 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Cadence Cap Management Ltd stated it has 28,134 shares. 4,243 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Prudential Finance has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 18,001 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 30,547 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10,000 shares to 115,521 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 246,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,430 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $102.97M for 27.31 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares to 593,790 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 95,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.