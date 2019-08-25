York Capital Management Global Advisors Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Cut by $16.78 Million as Share Price Rose; Baidu.Com (BIDU) Valuation Declined While Paradigm Financial Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baidu.Com Inc. (BIDU) by 58.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 2,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13 million shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 3.74M shares traded or 24.24% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 25/04/2018 – Venrock-backed startup Corvidia snags $60M round to develop ex-AstraZeneca drug @BrittanyMeiling; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca drug Fasenra fails to achieve main goal in COPD trial; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 18/04/2018 – Industry fears disruption as EU excludes UK from drug approvals; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 01/05/2018 – AstraZeneca (AZN) Gains on Takeover Chatter

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 797 shares to 14,588 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 1.20M shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $26.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp.