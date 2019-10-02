York Capital Management Global Advisors Lowered Position in Assurant (AIZ) by $4.94 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $328,600

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 128,980 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.05M, down from 131,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 6.65M shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 46,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 203,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.64M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 384,440 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 94,645 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.19% or 61,200 shares. Td Asset reported 141,602 shares. Moreover, Uss Investment Management Ltd has 0.43% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,066 shares. Amer Grp has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Rafferty Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 10,315 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co reported 3,626 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 0.1% stake. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.09% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Stevens Cap Management Lp holds 0.24% or 51,287 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 9,428 shares. 400 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 3,100 shares.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $104.54M for 18.10 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 112,219 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 515,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.35 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 10,100 shares to 159,000 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.