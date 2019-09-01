York Capital Management Global Advisors Lowered F M C (FMC) Position as Market Value Rose; Brookside Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $22.26 Million as Share Value Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27M, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 893,966 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 700,922 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.08M shares to 590,427 shares, valued at $34.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 158,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 159,874 shares. Portolan Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 105,629 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). The New York-based Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, World Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 6,829 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.89M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 16,130 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 37,735 are owned by Tillar. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 66,920 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.54 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 299,293 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 37,400 shares. D E Shaw & Comm accumulated 842,276 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Junto Capital Mngmt LP reported 1.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 81,133 shares. Argent Tru has 3,572 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.08% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Sei Company reported 91,525 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 0.08% or 11,576 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 9,314 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 11,245 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,000 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 43,707 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 391,262 shares. Scotia holds 0% or 4,440 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares to 921,922 shares, valued at $27.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 95,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp.

