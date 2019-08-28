York Capital Management Global Advisors Increases Position in Synovus Finl (SNV); As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stock Value Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Upped by $358,072 Its Position

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 19,543 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 232,488 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 362,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 902,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02M, up from 540,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 92,613 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares to 57.87 million shares, valued at $251.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 216,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 991,233 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,889 shares to 33,653 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,258 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).