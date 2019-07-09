York Capital Management Global Advisors Increases Holding in Centene Del (CNC); International Value Advisers Decreased Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Position by $14.82 Million

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.53 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.96M, down from 9.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 128,031 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04M, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 1.82M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 216,636 shares to 991,233 shares, valued at $90.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 425,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 1.44% or 1.01 million shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,837 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 12,386 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bridger Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 371,783 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.23% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 850,570 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America De has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3.98M shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 24,155 shares. Cibc Ww owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 67,017 shares. 8,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 24,960 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 71,423 shares. Macquarie Gru, a Australia-based fund reported 119,346 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 6,000 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 27,688 shares stake.