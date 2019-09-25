York Capital Management Global Advisors Increased Its Jd Com (JD) Holding; Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Boosted Gerdau S A (GGB) Position

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 515,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.61M, up from 593,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 12.36 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 6.74 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livent Corp by 614,255 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 614,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 556,328 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $44.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 23,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,581 shares, and cut its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A.

