York Capital Management Global Advisors Increased Celgene (CELG) Position by $213.23 Million; Vident Investment Advisory Upped Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $974,490 as Stock Price Rose

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 5,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 85,931 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.24 million, up from 80,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 854.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 2.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.31 million, up from 271,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE SAYS CELGENE’S OPTION TO BUY CO. HAVE BEEN TERMINATED; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DuPont Is Well-Positioned For The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere focus – U.S. tech over global equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 30% Return On Equity, Is Deere Company (NYSE:DE) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 49,027 shares to 194,332 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 45,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,967 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene’s CC-486 successful in late-stage AML study – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks You Can Trust – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Cancer-Fighting Drug Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: All Eyes On Aimmune, Ritter Stumbles In Late-Stage Study, Catalyst Shelves Offering Plans – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.54M shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $82.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 42,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,050 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

