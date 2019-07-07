York Capital Management Global Advisors Holds Holding in Jd Com (JD); Halsey Associates Has Upped Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Holding

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 487,075 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 135,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 593,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90 million, up from 457,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 6.97 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 8,606 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 938 shares. Greenwood Ltd accumulated 8,356 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 8,066 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 14.14 million shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 28,692 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 45,899 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Epoch Investment Ptnrs accumulated 957,383 shares or 0.31% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 26,384 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.09% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 232,445 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 249,498 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fire Group Inc accumulated 1,000 shares.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 5,224 shares to 194,354 shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,687 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 419,491 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $57.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 18,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,901 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

